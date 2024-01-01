Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Farmington
/
Farmington
/
Scallops
Farmington restaurants that serve scallops
TAPAS
Fork and Fire
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
Avg 4.6
(1039 reviews)
Seared Scallops
$34.00
Spring Pea Risotto / Fava Beans / Asparagus / Watermelon Radish (GF)
More about Fork and Fire
TAPAS
Sugo Trattoria
1274 Farmington Ave, FARMINGTON
Avg 4
(98 reviews)
Scallop Risotto
$32.00
More about Sugo Trattoria
