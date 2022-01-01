Steak frites in Farmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Farmington restaurants that serve steak frites
Butchers and Bakers
270 Farmington ave, FARMINGTON
No reviews yet
Steak and Frites (GF)
$28.00
Butcher's Cut, hand-cut fries and chimichurri
More about Butchers and Bakers
TAPAS
Fork and Fire
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
Avg 4.6
(1039 reviews)
Steak Frites
$30.00
Charred Shishito Chimmichurri
More about Fork and Fire
