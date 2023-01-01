Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve tacos

Butchers and Bakers

270 Farmington ave, FARMINGTON

TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos$14.00
3 Short Rib or Tuna, Pickled Cabbage, Avocado and Spicy Aioli
More about Butchers and Bakers
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6

345 Colt Highway, Farmington

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Choco Taco Latte$0.00
House-made vanilla and peanut flavor shot (contains allergen-free peanut flavoring), a double shot of espresso, and chocolate steamed into milk of your choice.
GLUTEN FREE. DAIRY FREE WITH NON-DAIRY MILK. Contains allergen-free peanut flavoring.
GLUTEN FREE. DAIRY FREE IF MADE WITH ALTERNATIVE MILK. Contains allergen-free peanut flavoring.
Iced Choco Taco Latte$0.00
Our house-made vanilla and peanut flavor shot (made with allergen-free flavoring) and espresso are shaken with ice and poured over milk, then it's topped with a rich vegan chocolate cold foam.
GLUTEN FREE. DAIRY FREE WHEN MADE WITH NON-DAIRY MILK. Contains allergen-free peanut flavoring.
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
TAPAS

Toro Loco

1274 Farmington Ave, FARMINGTON

Avg 4 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$0.00
Kids Taco$10.00
chicken beef or fish,
queso fundido, papas fritas
Birria Taco$12.00
braised beef barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, guac, pico
More about Toro Loco

