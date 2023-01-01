Tacos in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve tacos
Butchers and Bakers
270 Farmington ave, FARMINGTON
|Tacos
|$14.00
3 Short Rib or Tuna, Pickled Cabbage, Avocado and Spicy Aioli
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
345 Colt Highway, Farmington
|Choco Taco Latte
|$0.00
House-made vanilla and peanut flavor shot (contains allergen-free peanut flavoring), a double shot of espresso, and chocolate steamed into milk of your choice.
GLUTEN FREE. DAIRY FREE WITH NON-DAIRY MILK. Contains allergen-free peanut flavoring.
GLUTEN FREE. DAIRY FREE IF MADE WITH ALTERNATIVE MILK. Contains allergen-free peanut flavoring.
|Iced Choco Taco Latte
|$0.00
Our house-made vanilla and peanut flavor shot (made with allergen-free flavoring) and espresso are shaken with ice and poured over milk, then it's topped with a rich vegan chocolate cold foam.
GLUTEN FREE. DAIRY FREE WHEN MADE WITH NON-DAIRY MILK. Contains allergen-free peanut flavoring.