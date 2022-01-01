Farmington restaurants you'll love

Go
Farmington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Farmington

Farmington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Farmington restaurants

Main pic

 

Saroki's Crispy Chicken & Pizza

31066 W. 12 mile rd, farmington hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#3 - 4pc Fried Chicken Combo$11.99
All combo meals come with a side, drink and a honey butter biscuit.
4pc Chicken w/1 Biscuit
The Club$9.99
More about Saroki's Crispy Chicken & Pizza
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

 

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

29216 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DINNER Baked Chicken$9.95
A tender, baked chicken quarter smothered in gravy and served over rice. Includes your choice of two sides.
Large Classic Shrimp Jambalaya$18.50
Muffins$1.10
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Buddy's Pizza image

 

Buddy's Pizza

31800 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Pasta$4.99
Detroiter
St Claire
More about Buddy's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - Farmington Hills

35572 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48335, Farmington Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Signature Buns$14.99
Cinna-Bun$6.99
Kafta Sandwich$9.99
More about PappaRoti - Farmington Hills

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Farmington

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Farmington to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston