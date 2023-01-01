Fudge in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve fudge
Browndog Barlor - Farmington
33314 Grand River Avenue, Farmington
|Midnight Cherry Fudge Pint
|$8.50
This will probably be the best cherry ice cream you'll ever have. Loads of black cherry pieces, house-made brownies, and a ripple of fudge in sweet-tart cherry ice cream. *contains: milk, egg, soy, coconut, wheat
“Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
|Banana Walnut Fudge Pint
|$8.00
This combination of mashed banana, chopped walnuts, and rich fudge is ripe with deliciousness. *contains: milk, coconut, walnut, soy
