Fudge in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve fudge

Browndog Barlor - Farmington

33314 Grand River Avenue, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Midnight Cherry Fudge Pint$8.50
This will probably be the best cherry ice cream you'll ever have. Loads of black cherry pieces, house-made brownies, and a ripple of fudge in sweet-tart cherry ice cream. *contains: milk, egg, soy, coconut, wheat
“Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
Banana Walnut Fudge Pint$8.00
This combination of mashed banana, chopped walnuts, and rich fudge is ripe with deliciousness. *contains: milk, coconut, walnut, soy
“Pints for Progress” is our initiative that gives 10 cents back to a local animal charity with every ice cream pint sold!
More about Browndog Barlor - Farmington
Sellers Buick GMC - Picasso Express Cafe

38000 Grand River Ave., Farmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Little Bites Fudge Brownie Muffins (1.95 oz Bag)$1.60
More about Sellers Buick GMC - Picasso Express Cafe

