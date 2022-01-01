Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Toast

Farmington restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

 

Browndog Barlor - Farmington

33314 Grand River Avenue, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boozy Milkshakes$0.00
Each shake is hand scooped to order with our unique Browndog Creamery craft ice cream!
DRUNKEN MUPPET: Kookie for Cookies blue cookie dough ice cream, chocolate vodka, dark chocolate liquor, house made whipped cream, & cookie pieces
HOP, SKIP, & A MINT: Grasshopper ice cream, chocolate hammer ice cream, vanilla vodka, rumchata, house made whipped cream, & a chocolate drizzle
MOCHA UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Chocolate Hammer ice cream, house infused espresso vodka, house made whipped cream, & coffee beans
PLASTERED PONY: Unicorn Swirl Faygo ice cream, black raspberry liqueur, vanilla vodka, house-made whipped cream, unicorn sprinkles
SALTY SAILOR: Salty Dog ice cream, kraken spiced rum, house made whipped cream, & caramel drizzle
THE CREAMSICLE: Blood Orange Coconut ice sorbet, vanilla vodka *dairy free
DRUNKEN MUPPET: kookie for cookies ice cream, chocolate vodka, dark chocolate liquor, house made whipped cream, & cookie pieces
HOP, SKIP, & A MINT: grasshopper ice cream, c
More about Browndog Barlor - Farmington
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - Farmington Hills

35572 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48335, Farmington Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mona Lisa Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
More about PappaRoti - Farmington Hills

