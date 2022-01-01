Milkshakes in Farmington
Browndog Barlor - Farmington
33314 Grand River Avenue, Farmington
Each shake is hand scooped to order with our unique Browndog Creamery craft ice cream!
DRUNKEN MUPPET: Kookie for Cookies blue cookie dough ice cream, chocolate vodka, dark chocolate liquor, house made whipped cream, & cookie pieces
HOP, SKIP, & A MINT: Grasshopper ice cream, chocolate hammer ice cream, vanilla vodka, rumchata, house made whipped cream, & a chocolate drizzle
MOCHA UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Chocolate Hammer ice cream, house infused espresso vodka, house made whipped cream, & coffee beans
PLASTERED PONY: Unicorn Swirl Faygo ice cream, black raspberry liqueur, vanilla vodka, house-made whipped cream, unicorn sprinkles
SALTY SAILOR: Salty Dog ice cream, kraken spiced rum, house made whipped cream, & caramel drizzle
THE CREAMSICLE: Blood Orange Coconut ice sorbet, vanilla vodka *dairy free
