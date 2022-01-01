Quesadillas in Farmington
Browndog Barlor - Farmington
33314 Grand River Avenue, Farmington
|Picante Quesadilla
|$11.00
Pickled jalapeno, tomato-corn salsa, cheddar cheese, queso blanco, mozzarella cheese, avocado sour cream, and a drizzle of sriracha bourbon in flour tortillas. For the serious heat lovers, make it extra spicy with hot sauce and extra jalapeno!
*spicy
Sellers Buick GMC - Picasso Express Cafe
38000 Grand River Ave., Farmington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.39
Shredded Cheese Blend | Choice of Three Vegetables | Flour Tortilla | Salsa & Sour Cream
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.39
Grilled Chicken | Shredded Cheese Blend | Choice of Three Vegetables | Flour Tortilla | Salsa & Sour Cream