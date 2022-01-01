Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Toast

Farmington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Browndog Barlor - Farmington

33314 Grand River Avenue, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Picante Quesadilla$11.00
Pickled jalapeno, tomato-corn salsa, cheddar cheese, queso blanco, mozzarella cheese, avocado sour cream, and a drizzle of sriracha bourbon in flour tortillas. For the serious heat lovers, make it extra spicy with hot sauce and extra jalapeno!
*spicy
More about Browndog Barlor - Farmington
Item pic

 

Sellers Buick GMC - Picasso Express Cafe

38000 Grand River Ave., Farmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$7.39
Shredded Cheese Blend | Choice of Three Vegetables | Flour Tortilla | Salsa & Sour Cream
Chicken Quesadilla$9.39
Grilled Chicken | Shredded Cheese Blend | Choice of Three Vegetables | Flour Tortilla | Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Sellers Buick GMC - Picasso Express Cafe

