Tacos in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve tacos
More about Taques Bar & Grill - 32758 Grand River Avenue
Taques Bar & Grill - 32758 Grand River Avenue
32758 Grand River Avenue, Farmington
|Kids Taco
|$9.00
One taco with flour tortilla, cheese and choice of meat, served with rice and beans or french fries.
|Tacos Dorados
|$15.00
Five crispy corn shells stuffed with your choice of ground beef or potato topped with refried beans, sour cream, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, guacamole, and green salsa on the side.
|Street Tacos
|$16.00
Four tacos per order. Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, limes, side of grilled onions, jalapeño, and radishes.
More about Daily Jam - Farmington Hills
Daily Jam - Farmington Hills
37611 w 12 mile rd, farmington hills
|Eddies Breakfast Tacos
|$12.99
three breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, black beans, crisp red cabbage, shredded provolone cheese, nestled in three warm corn tortillas, served with chipotle mayo, salsa and lime