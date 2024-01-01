Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve tacos

Taques Bar & Grill - 32758 Grand River Avenue

32758 Grand River Avenue, Farmington

Kids Taco$9.00
One taco with flour tortilla, cheese and choice of meat, served with rice and beans or french fries.
Tacos Dorados$15.00
Five crispy corn shells stuffed with your choice of ground beef or potato topped with refried beans, sour cream, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, guacamole, and green salsa on the side.
Street Tacos$16.00
Four tacos per order. Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, limes, side of grilled onions, jalapeño, and radishes.
Daily Jam - Farmington Hills

37611 w 12 mile rd, farmington hills

Eddies Breakfast Tacos$12.99
three breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, black beans, crisp red cabbage, shredded provolone cheese, nestled in three warm corn tortillas, served with chipotle mayo, salsa and lime
