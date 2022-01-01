Chile relleno in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant
PIZZA
Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant
2400 W Main St, Farmington
|Chile Rellenos
|$14.95
2 Huge Chile Rellenos smothered in Red or Green Chile. Served with Rice and your choice of Refried or Juicy beans.
More about Los Flores Latin Cuisine - 1907 E. Murray drive Suite B
Los Flores Latin Cuisine - 1907 E. Murray drive Suite B
1907 E. Murray drive Suite B, Farmington
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$13.00
Stuffed Poblano pepper served with red mild sauce in top of the poblano with melted cheese, rice and beans and 3 corn tortillas