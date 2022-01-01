Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve chile relleno

Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant

2400 W Main St, Farmington

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Rellenos$14.95
2 Huge Chile Rellenos smothered in Red or Green Chile. Served with Rice and your choice of Refried or Juicy beans.
Los Flores Latin Cuisine image

 

Los Flores Latin Cuisine - 1907 E. Murray drive Suite B

1907 E. Murray drive Suite B, Farmington

Avg 4.6 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno Plate$13.00
Stuffed Poblano pepper served with red mild sauce in top of the poblano with melted cheese, rice and beans and 3 corn tortillas
