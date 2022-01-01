Enchiladas in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant
PIZZA
Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant
2400 W Main St, Farmington
|Enchiladas
|$13.95
Your choice of Rolled Or Stacked Enchiladas. Rolled is prepared with your choice of meat and Beans served with Rice and choice of Red or Green Chile. Stacked is prepared with 2 layers of your choice of meat and bean smothered in Red or Green Chile. TRY it with an Egg on top you will not be disappointed!
More about Los Flores Latin Cuisine - 1907 E. Murray drive Suite B
Los Flores Latin Cuisine - 1907 E. Murray drive Suite B
1907 E. Murray drive Suite B, Farmington
|Pupusa Combination: 1 Pupusa, 2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos
|$16.96
1 Pupusa, 2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos, serve with rice and beans.
|Relleno Combination: 1 Relleno, 2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos
|$16.96
1 Chile relleno, 2 Enchiladas, 2 tacos Rice and Beans
|Enchiladas Plate
|$12.17
3 red enchiladas stuffed mozzarella cheese or shredded chicken. The plate comes with rice and beans. On top of enchiladas come with lettuce, fresh cheese and sour cream.