Enchiladas in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve enchiladas

PIZZA

Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant

2400 W Main St, Farmington

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$13.95
Your choice of Rolled Or Stacked Enchiladas. Rolled is prepared with your choice of meat and Beans served with Rice and choice of Red or Green Chile. Stacked is prepared with 2 layers of your choice of meat and bean smothered in Red or Green Chile. TRY it with an Egg on top you will not be disappointed!
Los Flores Latin Cuisine image

 

Los Flores Latin Cuisine - 1907 E. Murray drive Suite B

1907 E. Murray drive Suite B, Farmington

Avg 4.6 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pupusa Combination: 1 Pupusa, 2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos$16.96
1 Pupusa, 2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos, serve with rice and beans.
Relleno Combination: 1 Relleno, 2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos$16.96
1 Chile relleno, 2 Enchiladas, 2 tacos Rice and Beans
Enchiladas Plate$12.17
3 red enchiladas stuffed mozzarella cheese or shredded chicken. The plate comes with rice and beans. On top of enchiladas come with lettuce, fresh cheese and sour cream.
