Fajitas in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve fajitas
Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant
2400 W Main St, Farmington
|Sizzling Fajita Combo serves 2
|$25.95
Sizzling Fajita Plate for 2 all 3 meats Beef Chicken and Shrimp marinated in array of seasonings+ Bell Peppers+ Onions+ Rice and you choice of Refried Bean or Juicy Beans. Served with Guacamole + Pico De Gallo and sour cream . GLUTEN FREE IF SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS
|Sizzling Fajita Plate
|$16.95
Sizzling Fajita Plate " To Die For" pick your choice of Beef, Chicken OR Shrimp , marinated in array of seasonings+ Bell Peppers+ Onions+ Rice and you choice of Refried Bean or Juicy Beans. Served with Guacamole + Pico De Gallo and sour cream . GLUTEN FREE IF SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS
|Fajita Salad
|$14.95
Prepared in a Tortilla Shell or Bowl layered with shredded Ice Berg lettuce topped with your choice of Fajita meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions, topped with a scoop of fresh homemade Guacamole and side sour cream