Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Farmington

Go
Farmington restaurants
Toast

Farmington restaurants that serve fajitas

Banner pic

PIZZA

Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant

2400 W Main St, Farmington

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Sizzling Fajita Combo serves 2$25.95
Sizzling Fajita Plate for 2 all 3 meats Beef Chicken and Shrimp marinated in array of seasonings+ Bell Peppers+ Onions+ Rice and you choice of Refried Bean or Juicy Beans. Served with Guacamole + Pico De Gallo and sour cream . GLUTEN FREE IF SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS
Sizzling Fajita Plate$16.95
Sizzling Fajita Plate " To Die For" pick your choice of Beef, Chicken OR Shrimp , marinated in array of seasonings+ Bell Peppers+ Onions+ Rice and you choice of Refried Bean or Juicy Beans. Served with Guacamole + Pico De Gallo and sour cream . GLUTEN FREE IF SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS
Fajita Salad$14.95
Prepared in a Tortilla Shell or Bowl layered with shredded Ice Berg lettuce topped with your choice of Fajita meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions, topped with a scoop of fresh homemade Guacamole and side sour cream
More about Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant
Los Flores Latin Cuisine image

 

Los Flores Latin Cuisine - 1907 E. Murray drive Suite B

1907 E. Murray drive Suite B, Farmington

Avg 4.6 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas Plate$20.00
More about Los Flores Latin Cuisine - 1907 E. Murray drive Suite B

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmington

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Tamales

Tacos

Bean Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Chile Relleno

Burritos

Map

More near Farmington to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durango

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston