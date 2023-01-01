Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve pies

Heavy Burgers Food Truck Two - @ Rambler Taproom

5100 East Main Street, Farmington

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Frito Pie$5.00
Truck made Macaroni and cheese, build your own just like a burger!!
More about Heavy Burgers Food Truck Two - @ Rambler Taproom
Heavy Burgers

1812 East 20th Street, Farmington

TakeoutFast Pay
Almost Frito Chili Pie$7.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips smothered in Willie's chili, LHBC beer cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños.
Frito Pie$5.00
A classic with Frito's corn chips and Willie's chili! Want to customize it? Add more toppings!!!
IF YOU DON'T ADD ANY ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS YOU ARE GETTING JUST CHIPS AND CHILLI!!
More about Heavy Burgers

