Farmington Polo Club
162 Town Farm Rd.
Popular Items
Location
162 Town Farm Rd.
Farmington CT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Butchers & Bakers
Butchers & Bakers isn’t just our name, it’s who we are. Our team of bakers prepares fresh breads, rolls and pastries each day. Steaks, pork chops, chicken & seafood are all custom butchered in-house by our team.
HBC - Farmington, CT
Come in and enjoy!
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
Fresh Food, Great Service and a Welcoming Atmosophere.
Naples Pizza - Farmington
Naples Pizza is a family owned business established in 1995. Located in the heart of Farmington CT, Naples has grown from a small take out store to a full service family friendly restaurant specializing in Neapolitan style pizza, calzones, panini, grinders, salads and more. All of our ingredients are the freshest available including our signature pizza dough which is made fresh daily.