Farmington Polo Club

162 Town Farm Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Dog$7.00
Foot Long Hot Dog
Chicken Tenders & Tater Tots$10.00
3 piece chicken tenders served with tator tots.
Tater Tots$8.00
Crispy Tater Tots with the option to add bacon and/or cheddar cheese sauce.
Buddah Bowl (Vegan)$11.00
Marinated tofu, quinoa, spicy chickpeas, sweet potatoes, onions, and carrots served on a bed of fresh greens. Choose ranch or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Mediterranean Chicken Bowl$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers served on fresh greens. Choose ranch or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Poutine Tots$11.00
Tater Tots topped with sharp cheese curds and hearty beef gravy.
Steak & Cheese Grinder$15.00
Sliced steak with sauteed onions & mushrooms, & American cheese served on a grinder roll
Soft Pretzel Nuggets$8.00
Soft Pretzel Nuggets
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$11.00
Spinach tortilla with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, and shredded lettuce
Cheeseburger$11.00
Chesseburger with lettuce, tomato, red onion served on a Kaiser roll
Location

Farmington CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
