Cake in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve cake

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Station Park

155 NE Promontory, Farmington

Avg 4.3 (1970 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Mousse Cake$10.00
Chocolate Oreo crust, peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache, toasted peanuts, chocolate, whipped cream.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Station Park
Santorini's Greek Grill - Farmington

290 N Central Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Cake$12.00
Our signature dessert is plenty ot share and decadently delicious. Our moist and buttery cake is served with vanilla mousse, fresh fruti and ice cream. Local honey on top! Don’t miss this!
More about Santorini's Greek Grill - Farmington
