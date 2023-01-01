Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Station Park

155 NE Promontory, Farmington

Avg 4.3 (1970 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS MAC AND CHEESE$10.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Station Park
Item pic

 

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th

320 N Central Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LIL' MAC + CHEESE$5.00
includes orange slices + choice of pita strips or seasonal veggies.
MAC + CHEESE (vgtn, d, g) STP$$4.00
aged cheddar, served with parmesan rosemary bread crumbs (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains gluten)
More about Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th

