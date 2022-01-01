Go
Toast

Farmstrong Brewing Co.

named “Skagit Valley’s Best Brewery” in 2017, 2018 & 2019! Dedicated to showcasing the agricultural roots of our valley, we work with local farmers and Skagit Valley Malting to source locally grown Skagit grain for all of our beers. We are also the home of Ragged & Right Cider Project. By sourcing and pressing fresh apples, we are creating true artisanal ciders that you are going to love! Come hungry, as we now have our own kitchen utilizing local ingredients to amaze you with our seasonal menus. We look forward to serving you, your family and your dog at Farmstrong!

110 Stewart Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel Stick$8.00
Ralph's Bavarian pretzel stick served hot buttered and salted with a side of house made pilsner beer cheese or beer mustard
African Spiced Cauliflower$11.00
Lightly battered and fried, tossed in special spices and topped with sheep's milk feta fondue & dill. (v)
Asada Fries$12.00
House cut French fries topped with sirloin steak, pilsner beer cheese, chimichurri, and a heap of house made pico
Lazy Acres Album Release Concert: 5/14 6PM$6.00
A presale guarantee to come to this show. Presales limited to 300 people.
Purchase includes first draft beverage (soda for under 21 of age)
Cascade Cody: 4/26 @6:30pm$46.50
One presale ticket to Cascade Cody live in the beer garden. All tickets are will call. Check in at the bar to get your wristband.
All proceeds go to the artists.
Beer Cheese Mac$9.00
Extra large macaroni noodles sautéed with house made pilsner beer cheese, Tillamook cheddar topped with feta fondue, bread crumbs & chives Add Pulled Pork or Steak +$3
Cans + Bottles
6 packs, 4 Packs, and 500ml bottles.
Available in cases
French Fries$5.00
Rosemary garlic salted handcut. A heaping pile. Choice of sauce
See full menu

Location

110 Stewart Rd

Mount Vernon WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Max Dale's Steak & Chop House

No reviews yet

Sophisticated Dining since 1951

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Whidbey Coffee 20 - Burlington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in old town Mount Vernon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston