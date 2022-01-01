Farmtable Express
Farmtable Kitchen is a scratch kitchen. We specialize in breakfast, lunch, & supper. We hand craft farm-fresh locally sourced ingredients whenever possible and use good, old-fashioned home cooking. Whether you come to share a meal with your friends and family or to pick something up, we can't wait to host you. See you soon at Farmtable.
6611 Las Vegas Blvd S #160
Location
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|7:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|7:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 12:30 am
