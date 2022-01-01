Farmtable Express

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge opened at Town Square in 2011 and has served as an unrivaled destination for great food, unique drinks and a dynamic social scene for more than ten years. The 2,800 square-foot-space features a full bar serving 50 wines by the glass, 250 whiskey labels, custom cocktails, wine and whiskey flights, as well as an assortment of small plates created by Executive Chef Doug Vega. Double Helix offers happy hour from 4:30pm to 6:30p.m. Mon-Sat and an award-winning brunch, featuring bottomless mimosas, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The venue is also available for private events ranging from bachelorette champagne parties to corporate mixers, featuring educational wine and whiskey tastings. Lucky Metalios and Jonathan Stern of the Double Helix Wine & Restaurant Group launched the valley's first Double Helix in December 2007 before opening its newest location at Town Square.

