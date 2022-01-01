Farm to Table

Go
Locally curated seasonal farm boxes available for delivery throughout the greater Austin Area. Your purchase is not only providing your household with the freshest local produce, meat, and dairy items but also helping support small Texas producers, our local community partners and small businesses across the Great State of Texas. Cheers to Texans supporting Texans.

New York Strip Steak, Black Angus$24.00
New York Strip Steak, Thick Cut, 44 Farms Angus Beef, Cameron, TX
Petite Omnivore Farm Box$60.00
Box Includes:
1 lb ground beef, Angus, 44 Farms
1 tray boneless skinless chicken breast, Cooks Venture
1 dozen free range, non gmo farm eggs, Contented Hen
6 pack sparkling water, Rambler
1 bottle KTonic kombucha
And a diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners.
(expect 4-5 different produce items in good quantities)
*No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability.
Boneless Chicken Thighs$10.99
Boneless Skin-On Thighs, 1.2 lb pack, Cooks Venture Pasture Raised Heirloom Chicken, Decatur, AR
Pork Breakfast Sausage$10.99
1 lb pack breakfast sausage with herbs and spices, Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA
Ribeye Steak, Wagyu$36.00
Boneless, Thick Cut, Ribeye Steak, Strube Ranch, Wagyu Beef, Pittsburg, TX
Mixed Mushrooms$12.00
Mix of chestnut, pioppino, oyster, lion’s mane, trumpet, mixed box, HiFi Mycology, Austin, TX
Petite Veggie Farm Box$60.00
Box Includes:
1 box mixed mushrooms, Hifi Mycology
1 box spring mix greens, Francis & Thatcher
1 dozen free range, non gmo farm eggs, Contented Hen
6 pack, Sparkling Water, Rambler
1 bottle KTonic kombucha
And a diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners.
(expect 6-7 different produce items in good quantities)
*No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability.
Butter Lettuce$5.00
1 head of Green Butter Lettuce, Certified Organic, Crisp Farms Aquaponics, Smithville, TX
Plain Yogurt, Whole Milk$15.00
Whole cow's milk yogurt, 1 quart, Ruthie's Homemade, Austin, TX
**So Rich!!!**
New York Strip Steak, Wagyu$32.00
New York Strip Steak, Thick Cut, Strube Ranch, Wagyu Beef, Pittsburg, TX
Location

4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
