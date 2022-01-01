Farm to Table

Box Includes:

1 lb ground beef, Angus, 44 Farms

1 tray boneless skinless chicken breast, Cooks Venture

1 dozen free range, non gmo farm eggs, Contented Hen

6 pack sparkling water, Rambler

1 bottle KTonic kombucha

And a diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners.

(expect 4-5 different produce items in good quantities)

*No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability.

