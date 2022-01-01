Go
Toast

Farm Up Table

Jazzy comfort food in the heart of Thomas WV

272 East Ave

Avg 4.8 (84 reviews)

Popular Items

Pickled Pig Cuban$14.00
Slow roasted local pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, house made pickle mix, creole mustard, and mayo on buttered French bread. Pressed on the grill.
All American Slider$4.50
3.5 Oz’s of local ground beef cooked to perfection. Served on a Martin’s potato roll with American cheese, house pickle, and ketchup.
Loaded Grilled Cheese$12.00
Ham, bacon, tomato, and American cheese on thick sliced white bread. Grilled with butter.
Crunchy Clucker$13.00
Buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crunchy. Served on a Martins potato roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss, and bacon.
First Born Caesar$12.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing, parmesan, and house made croutons.
Farm Up Fries$5.00
Pickled Pig Cuban 1/2$7.00
Slow roasted local pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, house made pickle mix, creole mustard, and mayo on buttered French bread. Pressed on the grill.
French Toast$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup.
Truffle Fries$9.00
Hamm's Signature Barbeque Fries$15.00
Slow roasted local pork, house-made barbeque sauce, green onion, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Served over our hand-cut fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

272 East Ave

Thomas WV

Sunday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

River Front Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Depot Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ari's Pizza & Wings

No reviews yet

Ari’s pizza is a locally owned Family business. We take pride in our homemade hand tossed dough and special sauce! We strive to please our customers with amazing food and friendly service. Come in and enjoy!

The Vagabond Taproom

No reviews yet

Always changing craft beer and wine selections, and fun sharable food options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston