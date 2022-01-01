Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Farmville restaurants you'll love

Farmville restaurants
  • Farmville

Farmville's top cuisines

Burgers
Sandwich
Chicken
Must-try Farmville restaurants

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Farmville

200 E. Third St., Farmville

Popular items
Wings$0.00
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Babe Ruth$10.25
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Big Daddy$11.25
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
More about Macado's - Farmville
Uptown Coffee House & Cafe image

 

Uptown Coffee House & Cafe

236 N. Main St, Farmville

More about Uptown Coffee House & Cafe
one19 image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

one19

119A North Main St, Farmville

Avg 4.6 (185 reviews)
More about one19
