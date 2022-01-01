Go
Main picView gallery

Faro Blanco - Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1996 Overseas Highway

Marathon, FL 33050

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1996 Overseas Highway, Marathon FL 33050

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

7 Mile Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1240 Overseas Hwy Marathon, FL 33050
View restaurantnext
Coast To Coast Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
61 53rd Street Ocean Marathon, FL 33050
View restaurantnext
Havana Jack's Oceanside Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
401 E Ocean Drive Key Colony Beach, FL 33051
View restaurantnext
SS Wreck & Galley Grill
orange starNo Reviews
58835 Overseas Hwy Marathon, FL 33050
View restaurantnext
Courtyard - Mara
orange starNo Reviews
2148 Overseas Highway Marathon, FL 33050
View restaurantnext
Herbies Bar & Chowder House
orange starNo Reviews
6350 Overseas Highway Marathon, FL 33050
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Marathon

Islamorada

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (867 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (220 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Faro Blanco - Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston