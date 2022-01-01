Go
Toast

Farrar's Bistro

Farrar’s Bistro is a restaurant where friends and families gather in a neighborhood they love. Whether you are a local or from out of town, you can’t help notice the sense of warmth and community you feel when you come to Farrar’s Bistro.
Farrar’s is a homegrown venue where the backroads of Felida meet up to a locally-sourced dining experience developed by it’s originator of 15 years, Debbie Belden.
New owner Emma Fraser is more than familiar with the bistro’s legacy having worked in multiple roles here over the past 5 plus years. Emma plans to carry forward the fun vibe and comfort food legacy. She also plans to include some exciting updates so if you come visit us, you’ll want to keep coming back!
Come have a custom cocktail or local brew on tap in our cozy bar or grab your family and share an affordable dining experience in the dining room.
“Great food, served by smiling faces!”

12514 Northwest 36th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bistro Wedge$9.50
Iceberg lettuce with homemade gorgonzola dressing. Topped with bacon bits, cherry tomato, and green onion.
Chicken Piccatta$19.50
One to two chicken breasts lightly dredged in a rice & tapioca flour blend, browned then topped with diced tomatoes and a butter lemon caper sauce. Served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour. Gluten Friendly!
Cheeseburger$16.50
A three meat blend of brisket, short rib and chuck. Topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato & red onion. Served with your choice of side. Swap out the bun for a gluten friendly option.
Fish Tacos$9.00
Two grilled cod tacos. Served on corn tortillas with house made tartar sauce and shredded lettuce. Topped with pickled jalapeños, cilantro, pickled red onion & lime.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Crispy hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise and bun. Our chicken is prepared gluten free! Just swap out the bun for a gluten friendly option. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Pot Pie$15.50
Classic chicken pot pie with a flaky, buttery top, creamy sauce, and a hearty mix of chicken, green peas, carrots, onions and celery.
Meatloaf Dinner$22.00
A blend of beef and elk smoked daily with oats. Topped with brown gravy. Served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour. Gluten Friendly!
Angus Steak Bowl$17.00
Seared steak bites with mushrooms, gorgonzola bleu cheese crumbles, and crispy onions over Yukon gold mashed potatoes. Prepared medium rare.
Gluten Friendly!
Fried Brussels, Bacon & Cauliflower$10.00
Deep fried cauliflower, brussel sprouts and bacon. Tossed in brown sugar bourbon vinaigrette.
Chicken Bites$10.00
1/2 pound of buttermilk marinated chicken breast. Paired best with gorgonzola sauce. Gluten Friendly!
See full menu

Location

12514 Northwest 36th Avenue

Vancouver WA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston