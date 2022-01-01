Go
Farrell Bread & Bakery

Farrell Bread & Bakery is a boutique artisan European style bread bakery that has proudly served breads and baked goods in Oklahoma for over twenty years. We purchase only the finest flour and ingredients and ferment our loaves for maximum flavor. It is our belief that bread prepared this way is excellent nutritionally, outstanding in flavor, and wonderfully satisfying. Stop by our bakery in Tulsa or grab one of our breads at a variety of popular markets across Oklahoma!

8090 S. Yale Ave.

Popular Items

Breakfast Pastry Tray$38.00
This is the perfect breakfast tray for small morning meetings or to take to the office.
Includes:
- 4 Assorted Muffins
- 4 Assorted Danishes
- 4 Assorted Scones
and
- 4 Plain Croissants
Savory Breakfast Tray$35.00
This robust breakfast tray is perfect for those who crave a bit more substance.
Includes:
- 4 Sausage Rolls
- 4 Ham & Cheese Croissants
and
- 4 Plain Croissants
Each of our sausage rolls is prepared using local 1/4 lb. cheddurwurst from Siegi's Sausage Factory.
Location

8090 S. Yale Ave.

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
