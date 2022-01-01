Farrell Bread & Bakery
The Art of Handmade
1115 South Lewis Avenue Suite A
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1115 South Lewis Avenue Suite A
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe
The Takeover Cafe features a rotating mix of Tulsa's budding food entprenreneurs! Check out the drop down menu below to see who is available for the day!
Bodhi's Bowl
Healthy, fresh, globally inspired rice bowls!
Kitchen 66 - MRM
Let It Ride!
Salt and Vinegar
918 fast casual kitchen- specializing in modern american comfort food for everyone. vegan options available