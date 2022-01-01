Go
Toast

Farrelli's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

210 Garfield Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (2728 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

210 Garfield Street

Tacoma WA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marzano Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Marzano brings traditional Italian cooking with a modern touch. It's small and intimate; a relaxed and casual space to escape from any hectic day. The menu's focus is fresh homemade pasta, with inspired seafoods and braises. Chef-owner Elisa Marzano oversees the kitchen, while her son Brian is the GM and co-owner. Executive Chef Megan Coates takes helm over dinner service.

Trapper's Sushi Co.

No reviews yet

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

Happy Teriyaki

No reviews yet

A 1988 Seattle Restaurant

Frugals Tacoma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston