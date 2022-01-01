Farrellis Pizza Yelm - Yelm
Open today 9:00 AM - 2:30 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
Location
813 West Yelm Ave., Yelm WA 98597
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE
4.1 • 923
8825 Tallon Ln NE Lacey, WA 98506
View restaurant