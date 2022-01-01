Go
Toast

Farsi Cafe

Meditranean Cuisine and Persian Food.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

1916 Westwood Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1964 reviews)

Popular Items

Farsi Cafe Chef special$39.95
Combination of two large pieces of charbroiled rack of lamb (not frenched) marinated and two pieces of charbroiled marinated and butterflied chicken drumsticks and skewer of ground beef kabob
GR. Beef Kabob$22.95
Two skewers of charbroiled ground beef seasoned with onions and spices served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
Fesenjon$20.95
Ground walnuts cooked in pomegranate paste and boiled chicken served with imported basmati rice topped with saffron on the side.
Soltani Kabob$33.95
A combination of beef barg and skewer of kobideh served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
Ch Kobideh$22.95
Two Skewers of charbroiled ground chicken served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
Saffron Tahdig$10.95
Crusted rice mixed with yogurt, egg and Saffron. " Stew Additional"
Ch Breast$23.95
Charbroiled marinated pounded chicken breast served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
Mast O Khiar$10.95
Plain Yogurt blended with cucumbers and dill.
Kobideh Combination$22.95
Combination of one skewer of ground beef and skewer of ground chicken Kabob served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
Bottle Water$1.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1916 Westwood Blvd

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday8:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday8:00 pm - 8:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pitfire Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Calif. Chicken Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tu Madre - Westwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant 20 percent Service Charge on All checks

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston