Farsi Cafe
Meditranean Cuisine and Persian Food.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
1916 Westwood Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1916 Westwood Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pitfire Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Calif. Chicken Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Tu Madre - Westwood
Come in and enjoy!
Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant 20 percent Service Charge on All checks
Come on in and enjoy!