Farside Tavern

Hoboken's Best Kept Secret

BBQ • GRILL

531 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (10 reviews)

CHEESESTEAK$16.00
FRIES$7.00
DIZZY IZZY WINGS | 10 PACK$12.00
DA'BURGER$14.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIEROGIS$10.00
GOODY FINGERS$12.00
MUTZ STICKS$9.00
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
DIZZY IZZY WINGS | 20 PACK$24.00
PRETZEL STICKS$9.00
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Casual
Intimate
Divey
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

531 Washington Street

Hoboken NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
