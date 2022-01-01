Farside Tavern
Hoboken's Best Kept Secret
BBQ • GRILL
531 Washington Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
531 Washington Street
Hoboken NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
O'Bagel Hoboken
Come in and enjoy!
The Wicked Wolf - Hoboken
Come in and enjoy!
Gregorys Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Tally Ho
Come in and enjoy!