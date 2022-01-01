Fastdraws
Come for the food, stay for the conversation!
205 E Highway 24 Trafficway
Popular Items
Location
205 E Highway 24 Trafficway
Rossville KS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Froggys Restaurant
Froggys restaurant, located in Saint Mary’s KS, is a home style family restaurant. Froggys has been a staple in the community for over 10yrs. At Froggys we provide a warm and inviting atmosphere, while offering a wide variety menu; from a traditional breakfast, to burgers, Mexican fajitas, or your moms hot beef. We are known for our hometown service and delicious home cooked meals. Froggys restaurant satisfies your every craving.
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
PepperJax Grill
Experience the Thrill of the Grill at PepperJax where we're all about customization! We have 5 entrees to choose from. 5 proteins you can add to it and a bunch of toppings, dressings, and sauces to make it your own. Who's hungry? The grill is waiting.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0386
Nothing Bundt Cakes