Fastdraws

Come for the food, stay for the conversation!

205 E Highway 24 Trafficway

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken$14.00
Hand breaded chicken fried chicken served with mashed potatoes, gravy and veggie
Double Cheeseburger$11.00
Chips & Queso
Philly Cheesesteak$10.00
Tender steak, bell pepper, sauteed onion and cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
Cheeseburger$8.00
Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with cheese served on a toasted Potato Bun with onion & pickle on the side
Thunder Tots
Bed of Tator Tots topped with Pulled Pork, Bacon, Queso, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Hot Sauce
Club Sandwich$10.00
Ham, turkey, bacon and cheese all piled high on toasted brioche bread
Pub Burger$11.00
Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with bacon, sauteed onions and cheddar cheese sauce served on a toasted pretzel bun
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
Chicken Strips$10.00
(3) Hand breaded chicken strips served with french fries
Location

Rossville KS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
