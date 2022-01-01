Go
Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B.

1228 Tully Rd.

Popular Items

French Fries
Sourdough M.O.A.B.$8.00
Hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, bacon, swiss cheese, mayonnaise, tomato, and grilled sourdough
Mega M.O.A.B.$10.00
2 hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, mayonnaise, mustard, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a sesame seed bun.
Oreo Shake
M.O.A.B.$7.00
Hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a sesame seed bun. (Add cheese for $0.50)
Jr. M.O.A.B.$5.00
Fried Zucchini$5.00
M.O.A.B. BFD
MOAB burger, fries, and a drink.
Onion Rings$4.50
Curly Fries$4.50
1228 Tully Rd.

Modesto CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
