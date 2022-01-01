Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B.
Come in and enjoy!
1228 Tully Rd.
Popular Items
Location
1228 Tully Rd.
Modesto CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Camp 4 Wine Café
tasty fare inspired by cafe's in italy, as well as whatever travels the boss has been on. wine from all over the globe at fair prices. please join us. it'll be a good time.
Mango Crazy
Come in and enjoy!
TNK Vegan Café
Come in and enjoy!
BurgerIM-Modesto 146
Come in and enjoy!