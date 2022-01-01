Go
Fast Fuel: Healthy Fast Food

Healthy Grab & Go Plant Based Fast Food.

930 Galloway Street

Popular Items

Chewy Cacao Brownie$6.50
Cocoa, Chocolate Chips, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Sea Salt.
HeartBeet- New Juice$8.00
+ Apple, + Beet, Carrot. Lemon
*Heart health, contains lutein, regulates blood pressure, liver health, digestive health, with a boost of energy!
Glass Apple- Staying forever!$8.00
Apple, lemon, ginger.
*High in Fiber, Prevents LDL cholesterol absorption, liver function, kidney and gallstones, Helps with arthritis and heart disease.
Morning Fillip- Limited$8.00
Pineapple, Cucumber, Lemon. *Detox, cleanse, belly fat burner, removes urik acid Celery. Digestion, laxative, strengthens bone, calms nerves. Good sources of Vitamin K and Calcium
Sweet Heat- Limited$8.00
Apple, Pineapple, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Lemon,. The perfect sipper with a kick!
*Muscle function, increases oxygen productivity, boosts metabolism helps prevent cell damage, Vit A,B, C, K and Potassium.
DAIRY FREE PARFAIT$5.00
Coconut Chia Yogurt
Blueberries, Strawberries, Cashew Coconut, Cacao Nibs
The favorite Yogurt Parfait is one of the favorite "go to" foods!
Rich in calcium, protein and other healthful body fueling nutrients, your loaded yogur parfait really packs a punch.
Green Delight- Limited$9.00
Cucumber, Kale, Lemon, Mint.
Only 1.5g of sugar with detoxing benefits thanks to chlorophyll, enjoy the antioxidants and anti aging properties!
Aloha!-- New Juice$8.00
Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Ginger.
Anti-inflammatory, Eases nausea and heartburn, prevents cold & flu, improves skin, eye health
Snickerdoodle$6.50
We brought the treats without the fillers!
Drippy Almond Butter, Almond Flour, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon,
Chocolate Chips, Honey, Vanilla
Do the Salsa$7.50
Served on two 9 Graintastic Pieces of Toast!
House Guac | Salsa
Micro Sprouts | Pickled Onion
Location

930 Galloway Street

Eau Claire WI

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
