Go
A map showing the location of Fat Angelo’s - Cheat LakeView gallery

Fat Angelo’s - Cheat Lake

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

503 Ashebrooke Sq

Morgantown, WV 26508

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

503 Ashebrooke Sq, Morgantown WV 26508

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lakehouse
orange starNo Reviews
165 Sunset Beach Rd Morgantown, WV 26508
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Public House
orange starNo Reviews
3062 Point Marion Road Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
orange starNo Reviews
910 Don Nehlen Drive Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl - Richwood
orange star4.0 • 64
704 Richwood Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Sabraton Station
orange starNo Reviews
1632 Deckers Creek Road Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
High Street Canteen
orange star3.0 • 117
514 N High Street Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morgantown

Chaang Thai Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 578
361 High St Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
orange star4.6 • 463
3109 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
McClafferty's Pub - 1301 University Ave
orange star4.4 • 259
1301 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl - Richwood
orange star4.0 • 64
704 Richwood Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl
orange star4.0 • 64
3117 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza - Morgantown
orange star4.0 • 44
419 High St Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Morgantown

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fat Angelo’s - Cheat Lake

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston