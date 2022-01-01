Go
Main picView gallery

Fat Angelo’s - Masontown

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2187 McClellandtown Rd

Masontown, PA 15461

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2187 McClellandtown Rd, Masontown PA 15461

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Angelo’s - Cardale
orange starNo Reviews
136 Filbert Orient Rd Cardale, PA 15468
View restaurantnext
Sullivan Brothers Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
23 N. Beeson Blvd. Uniontown, PA 15401
View restaurantnext
Georgio's Subs & Pizzas
orange starNo Reviews
751 High St A Brownsville, PA 15417
View restaurantnext
Hiller Volunteer Fire Company - 911 1st St
orange starNo Reviews
911 1st St Hiller, PA 15444
View restaurantnext
Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - 634 National Pike E - Brownsville, PA 15417
orange star4.7 • 126
634 National Pike E Brownsville, PA 15417
View restaurantnext
Pepper Ronnie's - Brownsville
orange starNo Reviews
634 National Pike E Brownsville, PA 15417
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Masontown

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fat Angelo’s - Masontown

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston