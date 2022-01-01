Go
Toast

Fat Bottom Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

800 44th Ave N • $$

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Fried Brussels with onion and blistered tomatoes in a Balsamic reduction topped with Feta.
Fish and Chips$15.00
Homemade Teddy Loves Pilsner beer-battered and fried cod filets served with thin sliced house-made chips and spicy tartar sauce.
Roasted Street Corn$8.00
Roasted and grilled whole corn topped with feta and herbs, served with Teddy Loves Pilsner garlic aioli.
Pitch Invasion Case$36.00
Cheese Board$14.00
Mixture of Cheeses with house made crostini's, seasonal fruits and nuts.
Burger of the Month$7.00
South X Southwest Burger - Braveheart burger served on a bed of Roasted Green Chilis and Onion, topped with house made Pimento Cheese, Guacamole Salsa and fresh Jalapenos! SPICY!!
Fresh Greens Salad$11.00
Fresh seasonal greens topped with Feta, Cucumber, Tomato's, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion and Pretzel Croutons, Wallflower Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Fat Bottom Wings$15.00
1 Pound of our brined and fried wings topped with your choce of sauce. Served with Celery, carrots and Ranch
Ida 6pk$10.00
Red Quinoa Stirfry$13.00
Red Quinoa stir fried in a sweet chili Thai sauce with seasonal vegetables, variant by day. Shrimp or Chicken can be added by request for an additional charge.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

800 44th Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

51st Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

No reviews yet

Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

No reviews yet

So Cal Mexican restaurant serving entrees made with fresh local ingredients and family recipes.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston