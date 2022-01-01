Go
FAT BOY Q

Fat Boy Q is a modern mobile food experience serving an authentic American BBQ menu of regionally inspired slow smoked meats, classic southern sides, award winning wings, signature sandwiches, artisan appetizers, rotating seasonal specials, and handcrafted desserts.

2442 South 7th Street

Popular Items

Loaded Q Potato$9.00
Smoked potato with butter, sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with slow smoked pulled pork, chopped bacon, and drizzled with our signature Q
Q Fries$5.00
Fried Fish Sandwich$8.00
Lightly breaded catfish fried to perfection served on a brioche bun topped with our Carolina slaw and drizzled with a zesty ranch.
1/2 Pound Traditional Wings$8.00
A half pound of traditional wings prepared with our signature Memphis, Carolina, Cincinnati, or Texas ghost dry rubs
Mac & Cheese Ballz$5.00
Cavatappi pasta, bacon, smoked cheddar, pepper jack, smoky cheddar panko crust, served spicy ranch
Signature Q Nachos$12.00
Homemade nachos, piled high with slow smoked pulled pork, topped with our homemade queso, blended cheese seasoned with our signature rub, and drizzled with our signature Q. Cilantro-Lime slaw served on the side.
2 Meat Plate$18.00
Your choice of (2) meats (Beef brisket, rib tips, pulled pork, traditional wings, 3 bones (+$2), or sausage). Plus your choice of (1) side. Mac & Cheese, or Q Fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.00
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a Kaiser bun and drizzled with our signature Q. Slaw on the side.
Q Bowl$12.00
Jalapeño corn bread, drizzled with our hot honey drip, topped with mac & cheese, piled high with slow smoked Carolina pulled pork or Texas Brisket (+$3), and drizzled with our signature Q.
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Location

Ironton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
