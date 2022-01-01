Go
Fat Boy's Pizza

Oversized New York Style Pizza delivered with Southern Hospitality. When you get a taste of our fresh, made daily dough and pizza sauce, you will quickly see why there is More to Love!

714 St Peter Street

Popular Items

Slice - The Meats$10.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
30 Inch - Original Cheese$36.99
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)$10.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
30 Inch - Pepperoni$39.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
Slice - Original Cheese$8.99
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Extra Ranch$0.49
Extra Marinara$0.49
30 Inch - Half & Half
Fountain Drink$3.49
Slice - Pepperoni$9.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
Location

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
