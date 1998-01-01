Fat Boy's Pizza - Richmond
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
10445 West Grand Parkway South Ste 150
Richmond, TX 77406
Menu
Popular Items
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
Monkey bread with garlic parmesan sauce, Boursin cheese crumble
Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.
12 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.
Slice
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
Gluten Free
Our 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil served on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce on 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef served on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives served on a 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions served on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp served on our 10" Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Garden
16
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
Sweets
Our fresh baked knots are covered with brown sugar, butter, topped with cinnamon sugar and finished with vanilla, ricotta icing
30
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
Our HOG is a whole new take on a Barbecue Pizza. We make our own smoky HOG sauce and add cheddar and mozzarella cheese, slow cooked pulled pork, hand cut red onions, pickled jalapeños and top it off with Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce.
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
Extra Sauces
Lunch Specials
Favorites
Monkey bread with garlic parmesan sauce, Boursin cheese crumble
12 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
10445 West Grand Parkway South Ste 150, Richmond TX 77406