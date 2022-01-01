Go
Toast

Fat Calf Brasserie

French-inspired Southern cuisine with a menu featuring seasonal and locally farmed foods as much as possible

3030 Creswell Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steamed Clams$18.00
House Bread$6.00
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Flash fried and tossed in house-made Korean vinaigrette, served with golden raisins, pumpkin seeds and Maldon salt
Steak And Frites$29.00
6 oz filet, cognac and green peppercorn creme, herb & sea salt frites
Chocolate & PnButter Pot de Creme$9.00
Apple Tarte Tartine$9.00
Brasserie Burger$16.00
Akaushi Wagyu beef, apple smoked bacon, aged cheddar served on a Brioche bun with bread & butter pickles, dijonnaise, served with herb & sea salt frites
Cauli Bites$12.00
Tossed in garlic and roasted chili oil; topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese and lemon zest
Juniper & Riesling Atlantic Salmon$29.00
Duo of Colorado Lamb$34.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3030 Creswell Ave

Shreveport LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shaver's Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pham’s Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Vietnamese - Asian Cuisine
We

Whisk Dessert Bar

No reviews yet

Shreveport's Go To Gourmet Sweet Shop

Rhino Coffee

No reviews yet

Quality coffee. Quality people.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston