Fat Choy

kind of Chinese, also vegan

250 Broome St

Popular Items

Little Bok Choys$8.00
Blanched, garlic two times, tasty brown sauce
*Note: If you plan to eat at the restaurant, please order in the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
Salt and Pepper Cauliflower$9.00
Fried, garlic, jalapeno, creamy shallot sauce, gluten free without sauce
Green Salad$7.00
Chinese ranch, Asian fines herbes, gluten free
Rice Rolls$12.00
Chubby white rice noodle, charred scallion, black vinegar, Chinese broccoli
Sticky Rice Dumplings$7.00
Grandson style, chili crisp, cilantro, dumpling sauce, 4 pieces
Housemade Hot Sauce$1.38
Rice, Beans, and Greens$9.00
Cilantro, ginger, scallion, gluten free
Mushroom Sloppy$10.00
Housemade sesame pancake bun, shroom ragu, Chinese slaw
Disposable Utensils
In an effort to reduce waste, we will only put utensils and napkins in the bag if requested.
Smashed Cucumbers$8.00
Sesame dressing, leopard sauce
Location

250 Broome St

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
