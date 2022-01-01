Go
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

1706 W Foster Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2133 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese 12"x17" (10 Slices) Detroit-Style$23.00
Motor City Cheesy Sticks$8.50
Our Detroit Style dough sprinkled with garlic and covered with a blend of cheeses and served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
can pop$1.20
1 Chubby (Pepperoni Rolls)$2.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
Caesar Salad$5.50
32 oz. of Tossed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Seasoned Croutons, and Cesar Dressing
6 Chubbies (Pepperoni Rolls)$13.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
Cheese 10"x14" (8 Slices) Detroit-Style$19.50
House Salad$5.50
Tossed Greens, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Green Bell Peppers, Served with Your Choice of Dressings
Cheese 8"x10" (4 Slices) Detroit-Style$13.50
14" Large$16.50
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1706 W Foster Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
