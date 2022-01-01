Go
Fat Daddy's Chicken

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

1075 Springdale rd

Avg 4.4 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Combo$7.99
Gizzards$3.99
Peach Cobbler$2.99
Catfish Filet Sandwich Combo$5.99
Chicken Tenders Combo$7.99
Catfish Filet 2 piece Dinner$9.99
Rolls (Each)$0.50
Whole Wing Combo (3 Piece)$7.99
2 Fish 6 Shrimp 1 Side Special$15.99
Banana Pudding$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
