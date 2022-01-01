Go
Fat Daddy's Tiki Hut

"A lot of FUN, under the sun." Fat Daddy's is the ultimate hot spot right on the water of Kentucky Lake in Dover Tennessee. Whether traveling by boat, camper, RV, car or motorcycle, we offer plenty of fun and relaxation for everyone; children welcome. Enjoy cold beverages, delicious food, and live entertainment every weekend. Just visiting? Grab a cool T-shirt, gift or novelty in our store, right on the dock. We would love to have you visit and stay for a while - We have some fun waiting for you.

119 Driftwood Shores Lane • $$$

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

119 Driftwood Shores Lane

Dover TN

Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
