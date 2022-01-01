Go
Fat Daddy's Tap Room and Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

601 Pennsylvania Ave E,

Popular Items

Sky High Burger$12.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles & mayo.
Mozzarella Sticks$5.00
Pepperoni Balls$2.50
Served with sauce. Fried.
4oz Marinara$1.00
Can Diet Pepsi$1.00
Chicken Fingers Basket$8.00
Served with fries, celery & choice of dipping sauce and fries.
Pizza Logs$5.00
Chicken Lips$7.00
Monday Half Fat Daddy$5.50
Cheeseburger$6.00
Location

601 Pennsylvania Ave E,

Warren PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
