Go
Toast

Fat Fish - Bountiful

Fat Fish opened its doors in 2013 offering innovative sushi with a Vietnamese twist. With a focus on quality and affordable sushi and pho. Fat Fish has become one of the most popular spots in the Salt Lake Valley for anyone looking to eat fresh and made to order food.
Fat Fish prides itself to present our Bountiful location with masterful Sushi and Wok.

595 West 2600 South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Dumplings$8.00
Home Made Dumplings (Pan Fried)
Bento Box$13.00
A choice of protein served with a house salad, California roll, & pot stickers
Fried Rice$11.00
Classic wok fried rice wtih veggies & a protein
Edamame$4.00
Japanese Soy Beans
Dragonfly (Spicy)$13.00
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, salmon, avocado, jalapeno, & lime
Sunset$10.00
Salmon, crab, avocado, & cucumber
Maui Wowie$13.00
Tempura shrimp, crab, tuna, mango, macadamia nuts, avocado, & cucumber
Vegas (Deep fried, spicy)$9.00
Salmon, kani, cream cheese, & avocado
Samurai$11.00
Seared salmon, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, & fried shallots
California$7.00
Crab, avocado, & cucumber
See full menu

Location

595 West 2600 South

Bountiful UT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - Bountiful

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired

Kokonut Island Grill - Woods Cross

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robintino’s of Bountiful

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bountiful Greek Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston