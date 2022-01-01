Fat Fish - Bountiful
Fat Fish opened its doors in 2013 offering innovative sushi with a Vietnamese twist. With a focus on quality and affordable sushi and pho. Fat Fish has become one of the most popular spots in the Salt Lake Valley for anyone looking to eat fresh and made to order food.
Fat Fish prides itself to present our Bountiful location with masterful Sushi and Wok.
595 West 2600 South
Location
Bountiful UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
