Fat Fish - West Valley

Fat Fish opened its doors in 2013 offering innovative sushi with a Vietnamese twist. With a focus on quality and affordable sushi and pho. Fat Fish has become one of the most popular spots in the Salt Lake Valley for anyone looking to eat fresh and made to order food.

1980 West 3500 South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Vietnamese Coffee$3.50
Unagi Maki$7.00
Eel
Playboy$13.00
Tempura shrimp, tuna, avocado, cucumber & tobiko
Red Violin$12.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, mango & strawberries
Daizee$13.00
Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, escolar, salmon, cucumber, lime & onions.
Salmon Maki$7.00
Salmon
Maui Wowie$13.00
Tempura shrimp, crab, cucumber, topped with tuna, mango, avocado, eel sauce, & macadamia nuts.
Kiss of Death$13.00
Spicy tuna, tuna, avocado, cucumber & scallion
Kamikaze$13.00
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, coconut puree, topped with Hamachi, lemon, jalapeño, cilantro, and sweet and sour sauce.
Rainbow$13.00
Chef’s choice of 3 different fish, avocado & cucumber
See full menu

Location

1980 West 3500 South

West Valley City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

