Fat Fish - West Valley
Fat Fish opened its doors in 2013 offering innovative sushi with a Vietnamese twist. With a focus on quality and affordable sushi and pho. Fat Fish has become one of the most popular spots in the Salt Lake Valley for anyone looking to eat fresh and made to order food.
1980 West 3500 South
Popular Items
Location
1980 West 3500 South
West Valley City UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bucket O' Crawfish
Come in and enjoy!
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Greek Souvlaki
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed)
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.