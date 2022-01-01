Go
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh

Serving up Headwiches, wings, munchies and beer since 1992.

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

1805 E Carson St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken tenders$9.00
Served with honey mustard.
The Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with your choice of flank steak, smoked chicken or grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, fries, cheddar, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and croutons.
Classic Fried Wings
Split Wings Deep fried to perfection. Includes celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
Nicole's Original Cheesesteak$13.00
With green peppers, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, provolone, American, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Fresh Cut Fries$7.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo.
Pierogi$8.00
Deep-fried or sautéed with onions. Served with sour cream
Chick'n Little$14.00
Tenders, Original Sauce, provolone and American, egg*, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cherry-pepper mayo.
Smoked Whole Wings
Slow Smoked and Chargrilled. Includes celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
Ranch Dressing$1.00
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

1805 E Carson St

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
