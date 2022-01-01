Go
Toast

Fat Ivor's Rib Rack

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

27961 Valley Center Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

PORK Ribs Full Rack$27.00
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.00
Pork Chops w/ Apple Sauce$16.00
Garlic Bread$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

27961 Valley Center Rd

Valley Center CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Side Yard Public House

No reviews yet

Beer, Wine, Food, Cheers!

Meadowbrook Village

No reviews yet

Meadowbrook Village began with a desire to create a quality retirement community where Christ’s love would be shown in the way we served and lived with each other. We were founded by a local non-profit foundation and are supported by members of several local churches. After years of planning, anticipation, and prayer, Meadowbrook Village Christian Retirement Community opened in 2009.

FourTunas Fish & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria Morelos 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston