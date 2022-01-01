Go
Fat Jack’s BBQ

Real Hickory Smoked BBQ at Its best!

3820 Rt 42 N

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$5.99
Served with our own housemade Memphis ranch dipping sauce on the side.
Cornbread (pc)$1.19
Sold by the piece.
Full Slab$29.99
Hickory smoked St. Louis style pork ribs with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these babies), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub $1 more).
2oz Sauce$0.75
Brisket
The best meat in all of BBQ! Smoked for 18 hours over hickory wood.
1/2 Slab$15.99
Hickory smoked St. Louis style pork ribs with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these babies), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub $1 more).
Texas Twister/FF$14.99
One of our most popular samiches.
Pulled pork, Texas beef brisket, Memphis pulled chicken, BBQ sauce, white cheese sauce, fried onions, and slaw, sprinkled with our own Memphis dry rub (yes this is all on 1 samich) served w/fries.
10 Wings$16.29
Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch. 1 SAUCE CHOICE ONLY! WE CAN'T DO 2 SAUCES FOR 10 WINGS!
Burnt Ends
The best part of the brisket, a little extra fatty than regular brisket sprinkled with more of our award-winning Memphis dry rub.
Mac & Cheese
3820 Rt 42 N

Turnersville NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
