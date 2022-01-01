Go
Toast

Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

146 W Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$7.99
White cheddar cheese covered in a beer batter
1/2lb Boneless$7.99
Lightly breaded white chicken breast meat
Beer Battered Fries$2.50
1 lb Boneless with Fries Special$12.00
Seasoned Fries$2.00
60 cent wings$0.60
6 Traditional Wings$7.99
Non-breaded wings baked then fried
TO GO Wings$0.85
Classic Burger$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, and onion
1lb Boneless$13.99
Lightly breaded white chicken breast meat
See full menu

Location

146 W Main Street

Whitewater WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The SweetSpot Cafe

No reviews yet

The SweetSpot Cafe is the place to meet in downtown Whitewater. Stop in for coffee, a treat, or a quick and healthy meal.
Gift cards also work at our sister location, The SweetSpot Bakehouse.

Second Salem Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Second Salem Brewing Company is a two-barrel nano-brewpub located on Cravath Lake in beautiful downtown Whitewater, Wisconsin.
In the early 20th century, locals referred Whitewater as “Second Salem” due to its reputation as a site of witch gatherings, strange murders, unearthly creatures in the lake and other unexplained phenomena. These events, figures and architecture are part of a collective past that makes our town unique and provides a rich variety of stories to translate into extraordinary beer.

The SweetSpot Bakehouse

No reviews yet

The SweetSpot Bakehouse is Whitewater's favorite bakery and coffee shop! Stop in and treat yo'self!
Gift cards also work at The SweetSpot Cafe downtown.

Not available

No reviews yet

none

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston