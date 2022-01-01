Go
Go Greek Once A Week

Popular Items

Baklava$3.95
GREEK SALAD$7.55
Romain Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Feta, Olives, Pepperoncini with Home Made Dressing
DINNER CHICKEN GYRO PLATTER$12.55
6oz Chicken Gyro Meat with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki
LAMB GYRO$8.55
CHICKEN GYRO$7.75
Side PITA$0.95
Side Fries$3.25
DINNER CHICKEN KEBABS$12.95
2 Skewers Chicken Kebab with Rice and Salad
LUNCH LAMB GYRO PLATTER$11.75
4oz Lamb Gyro Meat with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki
DINNER LAMB GYRO PLATTER$13.25
6oz Lamb Gyro Meat with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki
Location

851 S. Sr 434 suit1120

Altamonte Springs FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
